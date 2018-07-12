Pulse.com.gh logo
CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay


275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay

Freddy Blay is the National Chairman of the NPP play

Freddy Blay is the National Chairman of the NPP

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) will officially investigate the newly elected Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay.

This is due to a petition filled to the Commission by NDC-affiliated group Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ).

The petition by CSJ avers that Mr Blay has no personal means of legally funding this transaction, adding that his action violates article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the provisions of the Public Office Holders (Declaration Of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (ACT 550) which underscores the need for Public Officers to demonstrate the highest degree of integrity, sincerity and candor in their conduct.

Blay promised to buy 275 buses that will be used by NPP executives in all the 275 constituencies in Ghana. And a few days before the elections last week, he took delivery of 100 of the buses at the Tema Port.

He is reported to have made a down payment of 3 million dollars, which constitutes 30% of the total cost of 11.4 million dollars for the 275 cars.

The CSJ has contends that Mr Blay is a “public officer” by virtue of his position as the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) and “therefore required to act in accordance with law and demonstrate indubitable commitment to the values of probity, accountability and fairness which undergird our Constitution.”

“Also given the timing of this act and the circumstances under which the buses are being distributed, Petitioner avers that the distribution of these buses by the Respondent is a clear vote buying gesture and a case of corruption which must be probed by CHRAJ. We are fortified in this believe by sections 238-241 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (ACT 29) which frowns upon bribery and vote buying,” according to the petition.

