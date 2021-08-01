CID to interrogate embattled former Assin North MP over perjury

This follows a complaint lodged by the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Takyi Mensah, over perjury.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has invited the embattled former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, John Gyakye Quayson, for interrogation.
The embattled former MP reports stated has been served with a letter to appear before it for interrogation.
He will either appear on August 3 or 6, 2021.
On July 28, 2021, a Cape Coast High Court canceled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.
The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.
Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against Quayson, the MPs challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court’s jurisdiction was properly invoked.
