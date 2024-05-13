Collins Dauda’s arrest unjust; he didn’t commit any crime – NDC

“The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms the unprofessional haste of the Ghana Police Service to publish the so-called arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, and create the impression all over the media as though he has committed a crime. For emphasis, Hon. Collins Dauda has committed no crime. The allegation by the Police that he was involved in some disturbances at the ongoing voter registration in Kukuom is palpably false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” a statement signed by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi noted.

The NDC explained that the commotion was caused by thugs allegedly affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). It alleged that the thugs blocked the registration centre in question, prevented supporters of the NDC from leaving and suddenly began shooting, which story the statement said was corroborated by the police report.

The NDC’s statement said at no point in time as the violence was unfolding was Collins Dauda present at the centre.

“We wish to place on record that, at no point was the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Collins Dauda present at the Kukuom registration center on Saturday, 11th May, 2024. Contrary to the claim by the Ghana Police Service, Hon. Collins Dauda was busily monitoring the ongoing registration exercise in his Constituency, Asutifi South and was nowhere near the incident at Kukuom which is located in the Asunafo South constituency.”

A statement by the police indicated that the MP was arrested for his involvement in a fracas that ensued at a registration centre on Saturday, May 11, 2024.