Describing the Vice President as an "appearance fee merchant," in reference to claims by former GFA strongman Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen, suggesting that the Vice President could be influenced with money to support the award of contracts to prospective bidders in secret recordings.
Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption — NDC
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised doubts about the anti-corruption credentials of Vice President and NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.
Sammy Gyamfi questioned how Bawumia could effectively fight corruption during the NDC's regular "Moment of Truth" briefings.
Gyamfi lampooned the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government over revelations at a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that $12 million, equivalent to GH¢153 million, had been spent on the stillborn Agyapa Royalties arrangement.
the expenditure as "unconscionable," Gyamfi highlighted it as one more example of corruption under the NPP government.
Gyamfi further accused the Vice President of orchestrating the PDs scandal by relaxing stringent requirements, such as the condition precedents of a Bank guarantee.
He argued that the $12 million expenditure on the Agyapa deal amounted to willfully causing financial loss to the state, indicating the NDC's intentions to look into the matter with a view to prosecuting offending parties if it wins the 2024 elections.
