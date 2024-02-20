Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption — NDC

Sammy Gyamfi questioned how Bawumia could effectively fight corruption during the NDC's regular "Moment of Truth" briefings.

Gyamfi lampooned the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government over revelations at a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that $12 million, equivalent to GH¢153 million, had been spent on the stillborn Agyapa Royalties arrangement.

the expenditure as "unconscionable," Gyamfi highlighted it as one more example of corruption under the NPP government.

Gyamfi further accused the Vice President of orchestrating the PDs scandal by relaxing stringent requirements, such as the condition precedents of a Bank guarantee.