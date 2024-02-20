ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption — NDC

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised doubts about the anti-corruption credentials of Vice President and NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

Describing the Vice President as an "appearance fee merchant," in reference to claims by former GFA strongman Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen, suggesting that the Vice President could be influenced with money to support the award of contracts to prospective bidders in secret recordings.

Recommended articles

Sammy Gyamfi questioned how Bawumia could effectively fight corruption during the NDC's regular "Moment of Truth" briefings.

Gyamfi lampooned the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government over revelations at a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that $12 million, equivalent to GH¢153 million, had been spent on the stillborn Agyapa Royalties arrangement.

the expenditure as "unconscionable," Gyamfi highlighted it as one more example of corruption under the NPP government.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Gyamfi further accused the Vice President of orchestrating the PDs scandal by relaxing stringent requirements, such as the condition precedents of a Bank guarantee.

He argued that the $12 million expenditure on the Agyapa deal amounted to willfully causing financial loss to the state, indicating the NDC's intentions to look into the matter with a view to prosecuting offending parties if it wins the 2024 elections.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Mahama

Our economy in a big mess so I can't promise everybody salary increment — Mahama to teachers

Ghana Card

NDC govt under Mahama developed Ghana Card system — Sammy Gyamfi

Ken Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh

Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh reconcile after Parliament brawl

Dakoa Newman

Dakoa Newman: Here are 5 interesting things to know about the new Gender Minister