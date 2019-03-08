The investigation by Manasseh Azuri Awuni reveals that the De-Eye militia group has been operating at the Osu Castle since President Nana Akufo-Addo took office in 2016.

Addressing the press Friday, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said: "There have been many occasions where Joy News has produced documentaries based on fact, truth and accuracy.

"However, on this occasion, this so-called 'undercover documentary' falls short of their own standards. It only puts together conjecture, malice, mischief, sensationalism, and unvalidated suspicions, and presented to the Ghanaian people as truth."

The documentary revealed that De-Eye Group undertakes security operations in and outside Accra for the ruling NPP.

Until 2013, the Osu Castle was the seat of government.

Four Ministers of state at the Office of the President are housed in this building: the Minister of state in-charge Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid; Minister of State in Charge of Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson; the Minister of State in Charge of Planning, Professor Gyan Barfour, as well as Minister of State at the Office of the President, Rocks Bukari.