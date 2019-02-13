The Committee of Privileges concluded that "Kennedy Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that "Parliament is cheap" and "Parliament is useless."

But an apology and a show of remorse by the maverick MP saved him from being expelled.

A split ballot of 10-10, some of the Committee members rooted for his suspension for the rest of the year, with others also taking cognisance of the remorse and voted for just a reprimand for the MP.

The Committee, Chaired by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, stated in its report said "The Committee noted the apology rendered by the Member and therefore did not consider expulsion as a sanction to be imposed."

The report added: "In the light of the totality of the evidence gathered, and, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Standing Orders and other relevant enactments, concluded that the Hon. Member for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong is, indeed, in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that ‘Parliament is cheap’ and ‘Parliament is useless'".

Background

Kennedy Agyapong was hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament after Muntaka Mubarak accused him of making derogatory comments about the Majority Leader and parliament as a whole.

He has since denied the allegations; saying that he never said Parliament was useless.

"What I said was Parliament is cheap," he said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was speaking on his Accra-based radio station, Oman FM.

He was reacting to the recent exposé by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which detailed corruption in the football circles of Ghana.