According to Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the opposition party, this is to enable everyone observe the lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an announcement on social media, Sammy Gyamfi wrote: “NDC suspends in-studio discussions in lockdown areas and regions. #Stopthespread”.

The government has imposed a partial lockdown on some areas in the country including Greater Kumasi, Accra, and Tema.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , on Friday during his fourth televised address to the nation since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, noted that the lockdown which is subject to review, is to achieve five key objectives.

These are – limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life; and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.