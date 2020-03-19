According to him, he doesn't understand why the EC will take the risk to continue the compilation of the voter’s register looking at the large spread of coronavirus in the country.

"As NDC, we will rely on the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, to urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop the new registration exercise because the life of every Ghanaian is important and we can’t risk our lives because of elections," Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He noted that "NDC has suspended all parliamentary primaries in five constituencies left that were supposed to be held due to the directives by the President and our leader John Mahama."

He stressed that the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

The EC has said it will go ahead with the new voter registration exercises despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.