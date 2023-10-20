ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Arthur Kennedy urges youth not to make Ghana peaceful for Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

A United States-based Ghanaian practicing medical doctor, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has urged the youth to ensure that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not enjoy any form of peace if there is no justice in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He said a series of demonstration on the streets of Ghana by the youth to register their displeasure at the state of affairs under the government would do the country a greater good.

"There should be more and I say if there is no justice as well let there be no peace," he said on Accra-based Joy FM adding that corruption in the country is too much.

According to him, the Attorney General is one of the problems of the country. He believes the Attorney General instead of fighting corruption is rather shielding corrupt officials.

Dr Arthur Kennedy
"… because the Attorney General is not fighting corruption, but rather he is protecting the corrupt. He is in the vanguard of protecting the Akyem mafia and its allied forces," he stated.

He has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claiming that he has enabled corruption in the country.

He described the government as the most corrupt since 1992.

He indicated that corruption has been a big problem with the government and Nana Addo is not willing to act on it swiftly.

