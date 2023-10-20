Dr. Arthur Kennedy urges youth not to make Ghana peaceful for Nana Addo

"There should be more and I say if there is no justice as well let there be no peace," he said on Accra-based Joy FM adding that corruption in the country is too much.

According to him, the Attorney General is one of the problems of the country. He believes the Attorney General instead of fighting corruption is rather shielding corrupt officials.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"… because the Attorney General is not fighting corruption, but rather he is protecting the corrupt. He is in the vanguard of protecting the Akyem mafia and its allied forces," he stated.

He has taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claiming that he has enabled corruption in the country.

He described the government as the most corrupt since 1992.