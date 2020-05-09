In a Facebook post, the ex-president said Ghanaians must protect themselves and observe the necessary safety protocols to keep them healthy and alive.

“From 3,091 to 4,012 #COVID19 cases within 24 hours; Government is certainly failing the people of Ghana. Fear gripped many homes last night when the latest confirmed cases were released. And that is understandable. #COVID19 is real, my brothers and sisters.”

“I want to encourage you, yet again, to protect yourself. Regular handwashing with soap and under running water is a must. Stay Home, but if you have to go out for any reason including work, wear your mask, take along a hand sanitizer, and always disinfect commonly used and touched surfaces. And, let us continue to remember the poor & needy. They need our support.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count rises to 4,012

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that Ghana’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has risen to 4,012.

This was captured by the GHS website on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The GHS said that “Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive.”

The GHS, however, did not give the name of the industrial facility.

The deaths recorded so far remains at 18, with total recoveries increasing by 20. This brings the total recovery cases to 323.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 3,436

Ashanti – 210

Eastern – 96

Central – 58

Western North – 56

Western – 35

Volta – 32

Upper East – 26

Oti – 24

Upper West – 20

Northern – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono – 1

Savanna – 0

Bono East – 0

Ahafo – 0