He said he understands the hardship Ghanaians are going through for their inability to do businesses because of the coronavirus scare hence he would have strategized and put monies in the pocket of every citizen.

"If this coronavirus epidemic had happened under my tenure as a President of Ghana, I would have given money to all Ghanaians every week and ensure foodstuffs and other items are delivered to them to improve their standard of living amidst of the coronavirus scare," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"Ghanaians are at home not working but are spending money so there’s the need for government to lessen their burden by providing them money," he added.

He stated that he would revive 'dead' companies to give jobs to the youth and that changing foreign exchange to buy goods from abroad was not in favour of the country.

According to him, "Liberal Party would have given Ghanaians Cash every week under this lockdown period to enable them to buy goods and services which will include (electricity and water). LPG will always put people's lives first."