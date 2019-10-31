She said the country abounds in unequaled resources that the CPP aspired to lead the nation to harness for accelerated growth.

According to her, the party will present a new force for the 2020 polls with the election of its new leaders.

She said "The CPP would give the other political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a good run for their money in next year’s election, and the party “is coming with a full strength and a determined spirit to win back power."

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, CPP acting Chairperson

Hajia Ibrahim said the party had begun the election of its regional executives, adding that the party had conducted its regional elections in 14 regions, except the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

She said the new leaders would position the CPP to come out with new energy in the 2020 election.

"During the past few weeks that we have toured the 14 regions, we have realised that the newly elected party regional executives are so motivated and resolute to give their all in the 2020 election," she told the Daily Graphic.