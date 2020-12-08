Jinapor polled 15,671 votes to defeat the NDC MP, Mutawakilu who polled 13,330 votes while an independent candidate David Tiki Dange polled 296 votes with 499 rejected ballots.

On the presidential election in the constituency, the NDC candidate John Mahama won the election polling 16,231 votes whiles President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 12,264 votes.

Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People's Party came third and fourth with 62 votes and 27 votes respectively while there were 861 rejected ballots and a total of 29,199 valid votes.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor,

Speaking about his victory and the contributing factor in an interview with Joy News, Jinapor said his promise of promoting education and agriculture led to his victory adding that his message was not different from what the NPP government is already doing for the people of Ghana.

"The message was not different from what the NPP gave to the country neither is it different from what the government has rolled so far. This is a rural constituency, it’s a farming constituency so agriculture is a big issue here and, therefore, the commitment to complement the effort of government in helping farmers is one which I put forward firmly.

"The business of education, I was born and grew up here and I have become who I am humbly due to education so I put education before them ad so many infrastructural issues before them. But I say fundamentally, the twin issue of education and agriculture," he said.