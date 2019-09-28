Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Karaga constituency.

The deputy Energy Minister won by 385 votes against 78 votes polled by his closest contender, Baba Sayuti.

His other opponents Alhassan Abdulai had four votes and Sulemana Ibn Saeed polled two votes.

Dr. Amin Adam was formerly the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).

He previously worked in other public and private organizations as an Energy Policy Analyst.