He predicted that the NPP will lose not less than 400,000 votes in the December 2020 general elections.

According to him, even though the NPP will justify why it decided to disqualify some of the candidates, some supporters of other aspirants might not understand.

Some constituency executives are not happy with what they described as deliberate attempts to disqualify certain candidates for sitting MPs in the primaries.

In the Greater Accra Region, the hopes of seven parliamentary aspirants of becoming MPs have been dashed after the Vetting Committee disqualified them from contesting the election.

They are Lincoln Edward Addo and Kingsley Kwame Nsiah Poku in the Trobu constituency, Frederick Quainoo, and Patrick Ampong Baidoo, Weija/Gbawe, Albert Kan Dapaah Junior, Ablekuma West, Nii Komettey Tetteh, Okaikoi Central, and the only female aspirant, Vivian Tawiah in the Ledzokuku constituency.

The Committee cited acts of misconduct, non-nurturing of the party in the constituency for two years, alleged fraudulent acts, inconsistencies in personal information, and forged documents.

Ben Ephson in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, said, "They (NPP) have attempted to protect some sitting MPs.

"That idea, even before COVID-19, surfaced they had been trying to protect some sitting MPs and trying to disqualify others."

"There were statements that in view of COVID-19 they could decide to hand-pick parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies. If they did Nana Akufo-Addo could go into the 2020 elections minus at least 400,000 votes.

"That is if they decide to avoid elections of their primaries," he added.