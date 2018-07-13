Pulse.com.gh logo
Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants


NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah play

Ghana's biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress  (NDC) had tasked aspirants in its upcoming National Executive Congress to desist from mounting huge billboards.

“No aspirant shall post more than 20 posters at the conference grounds. Aspirants must desist from personal attacks on each other on any platform. Any aspirant who violates these regulations shall be disqualified", it said.

READ ALSO: NPP should be happy I couldn't attend their Congress - Asiedu Nketiah

The directive also said: “Aspirants are not allowed to mount billboards throughout the campaign periods."

“ Aspirants are only entitled to two banners (4×6 size) at the congress grounds."

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah play

This warning comes off the recent criticism the ruling NPP received from their recently held congress at Koforidua.

A representative of the UK’s Conservative Party Dr. John Hayward expressed concerns over THE elaborate posters at conference grounds during his solidarity message.

“I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters of the wonderful candidates here. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates at this conference and I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’” Dr. Hayward said.

The NDC is yet to set date for the Congress though, however, they have set out the rules f engagements already.

