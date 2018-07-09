news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has admonished the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be thankful that he couldn't make it to their National Delegates Congress.

He said he would have exposed their incompetence to the whole world had he made it to the Congress grounds in Koforidua over the weekend.

“Deep within the NPP, they are happy the NDC didn’t come because they were scared of how I was going to reveal their mistakes to the entire world.” He disclosed on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, 9 July 2018.

The NPP elected its National Chairman and other national officers at the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

The event had other political parties attending to show solidarity with the ruling party except the NDC.

A development Asiedu Nketiah explained as: “We have always been present at NPP functions over the years but this time the invitation didn’t come early,” he said.

“I had difficulty in accessing John Boadu on phone, he didn’t pick the calls. I also don’t have Freddie Blay’s contact and also the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC is sick, so, he couldn’t attend."

He said they got the invitation letter quite late and also were celebrating a week’s demise of the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito disclosed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was duly informed about their inability to attend the event due to tangible reasons and was of the view he will communicate that to the party’s hierarchy.