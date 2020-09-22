According to them, he is not trustworthy to keep those promises should he win the December 7 polls.

Addressing the press in Accra, a leading member of the NPP, Nana Akomea said John Mahama made similar promises in 2012 but failed to deliver them after he won.

The former NPP communications Director also warned Ghanaians against allowing themselves to be persuaded by the manifesto promises of the opposition party.

“So today he is out of government and he is making promises. Do we take him seriously? He himself has instructed us (Ghanaians) not to take such people seriously because they don’t know the reality. What do we do? The track record is what we must look at, not your words.”

Former Communications Director of NPP, Nana Akomea

“So that is the choice that is before the people of Ghana because as for putting words in manifestos, every politician can do that but when you have somebody putting words in a manifesto but that has had a chance to be in government, then you have to measure the performance in government and not words in the manifesto,” Mr Akomea noted.