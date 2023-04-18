Dr. Bawumia has the support of over 100 MPs to lead the NPP – Joe Wise

Speaking in an Oyerepa TV interview, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is affectionately called Joewise, said that he is one of the over 100 MPs who are supporting the presidential bid of Dr Bawumia.

“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

He added that declaring his support for Bawumia does not violate the party’s order against active campaigning because most of the presidential candidates themselves have started campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the leadership of the party itself have called him to organise delegates in his constituency to meet some of the presidential hopeful including Kennedy Agyapong.

Joewise also refuted the assertion that the declaration of support to persons who will be contesting in the presidential primaries, which is slated for November 4, 2023, will divide the NPP.

In an earlier interview, a Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah also advocated for the election of the Vice President.

He argued that he is the right person Ghana needs to steer it out of its current economic crisis.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Beatrice Adu on TownHall Talk on Asaase Radio, Kumah said: “Dr Bawumia is a voice of hope for this country especially in these difficult times.

”In these difficult times, we need people who speak to give us hope and one of the voices in this country that speak to give hope is Dr Bawumia.”

“You need individuals who understand how to reform the current system and add value to what President Akufo-Addo has started.”