Dr. Bawumia will be NPP’s flagbearer; there’s no doubt about that – Mustapha Hamid

In a report by MyNewGh, Dr. Hamid said all the other aspirants are aware that the Vice President is the chosen one.

“Well, I back Dr Bawumia. He’s going to win the NPP primaries. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Oh yeah! It’s done. I am sure the others [ aspirants to the flagbearer position] know. But it’s a competition so it’s okay for them to show up,” he said confidently.

Other aspirants to the flagbearer position include former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, maverick MP Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, and former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. All these persons, according to Dr Hamid, are aware that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the contest. For him, Dr Bawumia’s stellar performance as Vice President and qualities make him the best to lead the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, he is arguably the most active Vice President we have had in this Fourth Republic…You would agree that this is the Vice President who has been in the forefront of policy and who has not just taken a back seat as Vice President but who is in the forefront of implementing stuff,” he added.

Dr. Mustapha Hamid’s endorsement adds up to the numerous ones by other stalwarts in the NPP for the Vice President.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu had said Dr. Bawumia has the support of over 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the NPP.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an Oyerepa TV interview, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is affectionately called Joewise, said that he is one of the over 100 MPs who are supporting the presidential bid of Dr Bawumia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the NPP MPs at the last count were about 118 MPs and I am one of them. I speak for myself and my support for Bawumia, and I know over 100 NPP MPs also support Bawumia,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.