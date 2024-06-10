Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia commences 3-day campaign tour in Ashanti Region

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign activities will commence with a meeting at the True Vine Hotel, involving the Ashanti regional executives of the party, government appointees, members of parliament, parliamentary candidates, the regional council of elders, the council of patrons, constituency chairmen, as well as former regional executives, former regional council of elders, former council of patrons, former government appointees, and former members of parliament.

Later in the morning, Dr. Bawumia will address all paramount chiefs and queen mothers at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs secretariat in Kumasi, where he will present his vision to them ahead of the launch of his campaign manifesto for the general elections.

Following a two-hour meeting with the traditional leaders, the Vice President will engage with the clergy at McKeown Temple.

Subsequently, he will meet Muslim leaders in the afternoon at the Kumasi Central Mosque. Later in the day, he will visit traders at the Kumasi Central Market.

Dr. Bawumia will conclude the first day of his campaign tour with meetings at the True Vine Hotel, where he will engage with various professional bodies. These include the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Journalists Association, University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Ghana Association of Medical Physics, Nurses and Midwifery Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana, and the Ghana Institute of Planning, among others.