Drama at Ahmadiyya Mission event as KT Hammond’s campaign for Bawumia is rejected

In a bold assertion, Hammond proclaimed, "The president of the Republic of Ghana come in January 2025, Mr. current vice president president-to-be," before being interrupted by Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana.

Bin Salih swiftly disavowed Hammond's statements, emphasizing that the Ahmadiyya Muslim community dissociated itself from political endorsements. "We members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community completely disown the statement that the Hon. KT Hammond has made. He has expressed his own political desires," Bin Salih clarified, reiterating the community's commitment to a leader capable of restoring Ghana's stature on the global stage.

Interestingly, Vice President Bawumia himself was present at the event and seated right next to Bin Salih, but that did not stop the religious leader from stating his point before returning to resume his seat.

The clash of opinions underscores the complexities of blending religious gatherings with political agendas. While the convention serves as a platform for spiritual rejuvenation and communal bonding, the intrusion of political discourse highlights the challenges of maintaining neutrality in such settings.