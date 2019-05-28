He said Jean Mensa is destroying the foundation built by her two predecessors, Charlotte Osei and Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan.

According to him, Charlotte Osei and Afari-Gyan did a lot to put Ghana’s elections on a right path.

"Dr. Afari Gyan laid the foundation so well but her [Jean Mensah] posture is not helpful," he said.

"Some of her pronouncements are not good... Why did the EC boss attacked CODEO in respect of CODEO's report about Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence? Dr. AKwasi Amakye quizzed, adding that "If I am NDC, I will have grounds to suspect her neutrality."

NDC vrs EC brouhaha

There was uncertainty at the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting at the Electoral Commission when Jean Mensa and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, engaged in a brawl.

The agenda for the meeting was stated by the EC Chair as updates on the coming referendum on the election of district chief executives as well as the district level elections, as well as updates on the inspection of the political parties offices.

Asiedu Nketia had wanted to know if the Commission has gone to Parliament to seek budgetary appropriation to upgrade some biometric verification machines for the upcoming referendum on the election of district chief executives and district level elections.

But Jean Mensa stated that she was sure the commission owed no political parties an explanation in that regard but went on to explain that it was cost effective for the commission to acquire new machines than to upgrade the old ones.

"I am not sure that we owe this response to the political parties," she said.