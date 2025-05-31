Terrifying moment passengers on Accra-Takoradi flight told plane can't reach destination

Passengers on a Passion Air domestic flight experienced a frightening mid-air scare on Saturday morning when their plane was forced to turn back to Accra just 15 minutes after takeoff due to what they claim was insufficient fuel.

The aircraft departed Kotoka International Airport at approximately 6:20am bound for Takoradi but made an unexpected return journey, leaving travellers confused and concerned about their safety.

According to one passenger who shared their experience on social media, the crew provided no immediate explanation for the sudden change of direction during the brief flight.

The shocking truth only emerged after the plane touched down safely back in Accra, when passengers were reportedly told the aircraft lacked enough fuel to complete its journey to the western regional capital. The bewildered passenger narrated online:

Just had the most terrifying experience with a domestic flight in Ghana. We boarded at 6:20am, took off and barely 15 minutes in, they announced we had to turn back to Accra. No clear reason.

Only to be told on the ground that the plane didn’t have enough fuel to reach Takoradi. A whole commercial flight with insufficient fuel.

Social media express concern about aviation safety standards

The incident has sparked widespread concern on social media about aviation safety standards and raised serious questions about pre-flight safety checks and operational procedures.

If confirmed, the fuel shortage would represent a major breach of standard aviation protocols, as airlines are required to carry sufficient fuel for their planned route plus additional reserves for emergencies and diversions.

The alleged oversight has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into how such a potentially dangerous situation could occur during routine domestic operations.