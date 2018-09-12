Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

EC Chairperson begs NDC


Reconciliation EC Chairperson begs NDC

Some experts had warned the friction between the EC Chair and the NDC could lead to a potential dispute of election results if not properly handled.

  • Published:
Jean Mensa is the new EC Boss play

Jean Mensa is the new EC Boss

The Electoral Commission has issued a formal apology to the biggest opposition, the National Democratic Congress for its failure to properly invite them to an IPAC meeting last month.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) boycotted the first meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) which was chaired by newly appointed Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa.

According to the party, they received the invitation very late and could not attend the meeting today, Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

READ ALSO: Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly lynched

"We had a message informing us of the impending meeting around 12:00 pm, which is not appropriate," a source said.

However, a letter that has surfaced online offers an apology to the NDC. The Jean Mensa-led commission appears to be seeking reconciliation with the NDC.

“We offer our sincere apologies for the delay in dispatching the letter to your office which regrettably led to your absence from the IPAC meeting,” portions of the letter read.

play

 

The letter signed by Jean Mensa also said “…We look forward to a cordial relationship between the Electoral Commission and your party the NDC, and to working closely with you on the all-important process of democratic consolidation in our dear country.”

Some experts had warned the friction between the EC Chair and the NDC could lead to a potential dispute of election results if not properly handled.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hards Times: Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment Hards Times Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment
Showdown: Mahama will be no match for Nana Addo in 2020 - Hackman explains Showdown Mahama will be no match for Nana Addo in 2020 - Hackman explains
Political Vigilantism: NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw Political Vigilantism NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw
Sinohydro Deal: Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter
NDC Elections: I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings
Slander: Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation Slander Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

Recommended Videos

Chief Sofo Azorkar: Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ Chief Sofo Azorkar Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ
Allegations: NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals
Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Internal Wrangling Koku Anyidoho is a mercenary; we'll punish him - NDCbullet
2 NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MPbullet
3 Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and...bullet
4 2020 Polls Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman...bullet
5 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers againbullet
6 Failed Promises Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was...bullet
7 NDC Elections Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah...bullet
8 Slander Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for...bullet
9 NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate -...bullet
10 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet

Top Videos

1 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah
Cathedral Controversy We can't serve God on empty stomachs - Nunoo-Mensah fires Nana Addo
Sam George
Developmental Projects Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects
Member of Parliament, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe
Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals
Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo
Africa's Challenges Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo
X
Advertisement