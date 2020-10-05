He said the actions of the Jean Mensa-led Commission is deliberate to help the ruling government retain power.

Mr. Nketia, who is famously known as General Mosquito, said the opening of the filing of nominations for presidential and parliamentary aspirants is meaningless because the voters register is not ready.

He quizzed how aspirants will fulfill this task since they will need a final register to file their nominations.

"We have not completed the registration exercise. We do not have a final register and so, who are those going to file their nominations and what would be the basis for them to file? Are they going to file with a provisional register?" he said.

Adding that, "I have already opined that this EC chairperson came purposely to create problems for our democracy and engage in activities that will lead to flawed election”.

He stressed the only legal register through which candidates can file is the old register, a situation he is unfortunate because the EC cannot accept filing based on an old register and use a new register for an election.

"It is a major issue,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong.

Jean Mensa: EC not responsible for security at registration centers

All these things he alleged forms part of an agenda by the government in collaboration with the judiciary, security agencies and others to manipulate the election.

"This is an agenda by the government with support from the EC, judiciary, security agencies that this is the way they will manipulate the election. This sis why when we present a case in court, they throw it out. Have you heard in Ghana’s history that you can file when we do not have a final register?”