EC grants provisional certificate to People's National Party

The PNP was re-established after founding members broke away from the PNC, following three years of internal conflicts within the latter's leadership.

During a recent National Executive Council meeting, the PNC leadership, led by Janet Asana Nabla and her defected team, threatened legal action, asserting that those who have chosen to separate from the PNC have no right to associate themselves with anything related to Dr Hilla Limann.

David Apasera was captured on record to have said "The decision by some disgruntled members of the PNC to resurrect our antecedent party, the PNP is an attempt to confuse members of our party and Ghanaians and therefore shall not see the light of day."

"All those who have gone as we have said, the PNP cannot see the light of day because we are going to challenge it," he said.

In spite of the threat, the PNP on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, secured a Provisional Certificate from the Electoral Commission to go ahead and establish party offices in all the regions and constituencies.

Ms Janet Nabla was appointed as the PNP's National Chairman, with other interim executives including Francis Oppong as Vice Chairman, Sulemana Seidu as General Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah as Deputy Secretary, Francis Daasu as National Organiser, Faustina Anane as Deputy Organiser, Jessica Aputare as Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed as Deputy Treasurer, Patience Lamisi Adams as National Women's Organiser, Sandra Adepa as Deputy Women's Organiser, Muniru S. Mohammed as National Youth Organiser, Bright Foto as Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Ayesu as Communication Secretary.

Chairman and leader of the PNP, Janet Asana Nabla in a rebuttal said the PNC should rather focus on making their party attractive to the electorates.