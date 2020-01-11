He, however, noted that the Commssion has made a strong case for a new register, despite opposition from some political parties.

"The EC has made a strong case (on cost and integrity) for a new register. But, for me, concerns about timing still not well addressed," he posted on Twitter.

His comments come following Saturday's demonstration by the Inter-Party Resistance Against a New Voters’ Register (IPRNA) in Tamale.

The demonstration was staged by eight political parties, including supporters of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Eagle Party, All Progressives Party (APC), Great Consolidated Population Party (GCPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Clad in red, the hundreds of demonstrators marched through principal streets of the capital singing, chanting and wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Nana Bring Back Ndoum not register’, ‘Jean Mensah your days are numbered’, ‘Mr President why GHS443 million’ to indicate their opposition to the EC’s decision.