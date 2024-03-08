EC maintains presidential filing fee at GH¢100,000 and parliamentary GH¢10,000

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued by the EC and representatives from various political parties following the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The statement also revealed that the filing fees for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections will remain the same as in 2020.

The acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, issued a communiqué recognizing the collaborative efforts of political party leaders in shaping the plans for the upcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC had indicated its willingness to implement a number of the suggestions made by the party leaders.

The statement further revealed that the political parties at the meeting commended the EC for the preparation of a comprehensive calendar to govern the 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

The commission will maintain the use of indelible ink as the electoral stain for the marking of voters in the 2024 elections.