EC to compile new voters register for 2020 elections

The new register is what will be used for both the presidential and parliamentary elections, the EC said.

“The Commission will compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections,” a statement from the EC reads.

The decision to compile a new voters register was made following Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Prior to the 2016 elections, the then opposition NPP called for a new voters’ register, claiming the then existing one was flawed.

The then ruling NDC also held that the register was clean and suggested it would be expensive to compile a new one.

But the EC has now decided to go ahead with plans to compile a new voters register after a meeting with IPAC.

The EC’s statement added that six other key decisions were made and adopted at the meeting.

These include:

1. The District Level Elections and the Referendum will be conducted on the same day during the last quarter of 2019.

2. The Commission will undertake a Limited Registration of new voters’ prior to the District Level Elections and Referendum in May 2019. The registration will take place in all the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country.

4. The Commission will publish the time table and road map for the District Level Election, Referendum and other activities of the year in the 1st week of April 2019.

5. The inspection of offices of political parties is underway. A comprehensive report on the findings of inspection would be made available to stakeholders by the end of May 2019.

6. The Commission has published the report on the submitted Audited Accounts of the Political Parties. This appeared in the Daily Graphic on Thursday, 21st March, 2019. The Commission is preparing a draft Constitutional Instrument to regulate and streamline the format of Financial Returns and Audited Accounts of the Political Parties.

