She said her outfit has in recent times been at the receiving end of fake publications which is weaning public trust and confidence in the election management body.

She was speaking at the 2019 West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) conference on the theme ‘Social Media, Fake News and Elections in Africa.’

WAMECA is an initiative by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) to promote media excellence in the sub-region.

“We’ve had our own share of fake news and it’s been a baptism of fire. You find that on a weekly basis, fake news is being released…to undermine our work and our processes," she said.

She added: “What we have tried to do is to counter these fake pieces of information that go out in a timely manner; and as we head towards the election we have tried to be ahead of fake news on all our processes and what we are planning to do…and we hope that will be some sort of counter.”