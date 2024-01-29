EC to meet political parties over 2024 election date change proposal

The Opposition National Democratic Congress has, however, stated their opposition to the proposal arguing that it doesn’t give the EC enough time to organize an event-free poll.

Relatedly, the NDC has officially rejoined the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), marking a significant step towards enhancing multi-party dialogue and cooperation in Ghana's political landscape.

IPAC serves as a platform for political parties to engage in discussions and consultations on electoral matters, fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen the democratic process.

The NDC's decision to rejoin IPAC underscores its commitment to active participation in shaping the electoral framework and ensuring the integrity of Ghana's democratic institutions.

The party conveyed this information through a press release dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, and endorsed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

The NDC had refrained from participating in IPAC gatherings since March 2020, expressing reservations about the Electoral Commission's approach.

