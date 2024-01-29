ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

EC to meet political parties over 2024 election date change proposal

Evans Annang

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is set to meet political parties on the proposed date change for the 2024 general elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss

The EC has proposed moving the date for both Presidential and Parliamentary elections from December 7 to November 7.

Recommended articles

The Opposition National Democratic Congress has, however, stated their opposition to the proposal arguing that it doesn’t give the EC enough time to organize an event-free poll.

Relatedly, the NDC has officially rejoined the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), marking a significant step towards enhancing multi-party dialogue and cooperation in Ghana's political landscape.

IPAC serves as a platform for political parties to engage in discussions and consultations on electoral matters, fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen the democratic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC's decision to rejoin IPAC underscores its commitment to active participation in shaping the electoral framework and ensuring the integrity of Ghana's democratic institutions.

Jean Mensa
Jean Mensa Pulse Ghana

The party conveyed this information through a press release dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, and endorsed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

“The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

The NDC had refrained from participating in IPAC gatherings since March 2020, expressing reservations about the Electoral Commission's approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party contended that the Commission neglected decisions made during IPAC sessions as part of its electoral improvement efforts.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong

NPP loses 47 'experienced' MPs

Dr Amoako Baah

Asantehene vs Wontumi brouhaha: NPP is in the hands of rascals — Dr. Amoako Baah

Joe Jackson

Ghana's economy in a ditch and the next government will struggle — Joe Jackson

COP George Alex Mensah

Ghanaians are suffering - COP Mensah reacts to Mahama’s honeymoon request