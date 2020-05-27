He said the Electoral Commission (EC) and other political parties agreed on using a passport and Ghana card for registration.

He noted that guarantors will be used for people who do not have the above listed.

He made this known after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties over the compilation of a new voters' register.

"From this meeting, they’ve said that by the end of June, it is likely for us to start the registration exercise. They’ve slated it for the end of June and very soon per the law 21 days to any national exercise they need to inform us. So the specific date in June will be given to us later.

"Which means that it will take almost 40 days so they will be finishing by the end of July as well. Just as you know, the registration will be divided into clusters, five clusters per phase, and each phase will take six days and they will use one day to mobilise and move their materials from one phase to the other," he stated, adding that safety measures were given by the EC to help contain Coronavirus during the compilation of the voters' register," he said.

He noted: "The EC has insisted that in all polling stations, everybody will be required to put on a mask whether you are an agent, registrar, EC official, and others. You must put on a mask and they will be running water for everyone to wash their hands, thermometer, hand sanitizers and a stand by ambulances and medical team and social distancing so ensure we all register."