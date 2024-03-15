Economic crisis can't be solely attributed to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war — Kwaku Kwarteng

During an interview on JoyNews, Kwarteng asserted that "I am not with the school of thought that we were not going to experience a financial crisis but for these [COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War].

"The country was always going to have some financial crisis. It might have been delayed a little bit if Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war had not happened but the fact remains that with the path we were walking, we were definitely going to get here."

Additionally, Kwarteng highlighted that Ghana's current challenges stem not solely from recent economic management but rather from a culmination of years of poor governance and economic mismanagement.

He stated that "Overruns and reckless expenditure have become a culture."

Earlier, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized the undeniable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on global economies, including Ghana.

Despite inheriting challenges from the previous administration, the Akufo-Addo government successfully stabilized the economy, but these efforts were hindered by the adverse effects of the pandemic and war on economic indicators.