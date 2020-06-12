He said the current voters' register is flawed and undermines the right to vote.

In a 32-page document, the A-G who is the first defendant in the case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) praying that the court should order the EC, to include "all existing voter identification cards duly issued by the 2nd Defendant (EC) as one of the documents serving as proof of identification for registration as a voter for public elections" noted that the register which was compiled in 2012 resulted in "carry-over of the sins and ills with the old voter registration system in Ghana hitherto".

He cited Articles 42, 45(a), and (c), 46, and 51 of the 1992 Constitution as the primary reason for the compilation of a new register.

According to him, the EC is expected by the Constitution to "set up and supervise a process for the conduct of elections, every stage of which is credible and reliable."

He argued, "In a country whose recent history has been characterized by very close presidential and parliamentary elections, there is the utmost need and justification for a system to be devised which will reasonably assure an accurate register of voters, so as to ultimately ensure that the right to vote is properly protected."

He further argued that the only legally recognised voters ID card is the card compiled pursuant to C.I 72 in 2012.

He said the court's decision in the Abu Ramadan case rendered all cards compiled prior to 2012 out of use.