He said any attempts to discredit the register is unacceptable because the register cannot be said to be tainted.

According to him, it was the same register that has since 1992 produced Presidents for the country and that, to him, "what is really wrong with the country's electoral system is the biometric data equipment which needs upgrading."

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "To discredit the register we presently have is not sustainable. The register we have used since 1992, none can compare in terms of credibility to what we had under the biometric system. I, therefore, plead with those who are for the new system to be measured in supporting their claims by veering into an attempt to appear that the register we have is discredited. It is not!"

With about 6 months to the December 7, 2020, the EC has served notice it will still go ahead with the compilation of the new voters' register despite protests from the NDC and some political parties.

However, the NPP, NIA, and the EC have rejected allegations by the NDC that it was conspiring to rig the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.