EIU's prediction of Ghana's election not always accurate – Justin Kodua

A new poll by EIU and Fitch Solutions has the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama as the likely winner of the 2024 general elections.

According to the research firms, the former president will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.

This, the EIU said, will be largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.

Fitch Solutions, on the other hand, said the ruling party is unlikely to remain in power, with former President Mahama expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent as against Dr. Bawumia’s 29%.

But Justin Kodua disagreed and said "First of all, they predicted that George Oppong Weah would win Liberia’s election. But did he win? No, he didn’t."

In an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said "If you even study the research they are doing, it is mostly focused on the challenges the economy is facing."

Kodua explained that even though he does not believe the predictions, the NPP will work towards improving its performance.