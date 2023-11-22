He raised the objections after the EIU predicted a win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election.
EIU's prediction of Ghana's election not always accurate – Justin Kodua
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has pointed out that the report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) about elections in Ghana is not always accurate.
Recommended articles
A new poll by EIU and Fitch Solutions has the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama as the likely winner of the 2024 general elections.
According to the research firms, the former president will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.
This, the EIU said, will be largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.
Fitch Solutions, on the other hand, said the ruling party is unlikely to remain in power, with former President Mahama expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent as against Dr. Bawumia’s 29%.
But Justin Kodua disagreed and said "First of all, they predicted that George Oppong Weah would win Liberia’s election. But did he win? No, he didn’t."
In an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said "If you even study the research they are doing, it is mostly focused on the challenges the economy is facing."
Kodua explained that even though he does not believe the predictions, the NPP will work towards improving its performance.
"I will not dispute the research they have done. No one is too big to take advice. Maybe they did the research pertaining to things they have seen, so we as a political party will look into it and see if there is anything we can do right because, as a General Secretary, I’m more focused on protecting the percentage of votes we usually get," he stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh