The president who is touring the Greater Accra Region, made a stop at the Ablekuma West constituency on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 to reveal the statue.

The NPP leader hailed the late MP as a “dynamic and uncompromising” lady who helped in strengthening the party at its grass roots, especially in Parliament.

Akufo-Addo also praised her for her stewardship, as well as highlighting the fact that she was one of four women pioneers to secure a seat in Parliament for the NPP.

“The party’s women’s wing, which is growing from strength to strength, owes Theresa Tagoe, its founder, an immense debt of gratitude," he added.

Present at the short ceremony was current NPP MP for the area, Ursula Owusu Ekuful. The Ablekuma West MP also opined how the late NPP stalwart forced and urged her to stand as the legislator for the area.

Other dignitaries who are touring the caiptal with President Akufo-Addo include, Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, among others.

The late Theresa Ameley Tagoe passed exactly ten years ago, on November 25, 2010.

She was born in Apedwa in the Eastern Region near Kyebi to Teacher James Tagoe and Madam Janet Oponmaa Bempong.

Her father passed away when she was only six, leading to her paternal grandmother, Abeley Kooko, bringing her down to Accra to start school at Bishop’s Girls School.

She continued to Krobo Girls and obtained her Ordianry and Advanced Level Certificates at Aburi Girls School.

Statue of the late Ablekuma South MP, Theresa Ameley Tagoe

She continued to the University of Ghana, Legon and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, History and Sociology.

Between 1970 and 1980, the late MP worked at three different agencies; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Economic Development and Planning Institute (IDEP), Senegal, and Agric Development Bank ending up as Assistant Director to the Director of Research.

Her Parliamentary career began in 1996 when she was elected as an MP for Ablekumka South and won two subsequent elections to retain the seat until her decision not to contest in 2008, which coincidentally led the NPP to concede that seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).