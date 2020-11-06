Recently, there have been several cases of contract killings, insurgency and incessant armed robbery across the country.

Many Ghanaians have expressed worry at the growing insecurity unraveling everywhere in Ghana.

Recently, the MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Hayford was shot dead on his way back from a campaign tour.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself. This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

He was then shot twice, leading to his untimely demise.

This triggered the urgent and subsequent provision of state security to Members of Parliament by the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery explained that just as judges were exposed because they took decisions that could affect people adversely, the situation of MPs was even worse but they were constantly in the public light in the line of duty.

"When a Member of Parliament gets up to speak, his or her name is printed and we do know very serious decisions are taken in Parliament which have some ramifications for some people as they bring proposals that are either not accepted or they are reduced."

In order to assure Ghanaians that they are safe and therefore they should renew his mandate, President Akufo-Addo has listed 8 achievements in the security sector.

Check out some of the interventions below

