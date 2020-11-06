According to the popular Ghanaian pastor who is notorious for predicting Ghanaian election outcomes, after his prediction on the US election a couple of months ago, Donald Trump has turned his heart away from God, so the favour he had seen non him before making the prophecy has been withdrawn from him.

Owusu Bempah had earlier declared that Trump would win the election provided he has no intention to legalise homosexuality.

Although Donald Trump has not legalized homosexuality, Owusu Bempah said he has turned his heart away from God, hence his imminent defeat to the democrat candidate Joe Biden who is currently enjoying a lot of support across the globe.

He explained in an interview on Okay FM that Abraham and his people held a meeting on the US election and the outcome of that meeting did not go in favour of Trump.

“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favour. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God.

“So, Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers (Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you,” he is quoted as having said on Okay FM.

Adomonline.com reported him as saying that he saw the heavens open and the key to the Whitehouse was snatched from Trump and returned to the Lord, who is yet to confirm Abraham’s decision.

He has issued a caveat that if his prophecy fails to come true, it doesn’t make him a false prophet.