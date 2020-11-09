Biden became President-Elect of America after a landslide victory against Republican opponent and incumbent President, Donald Trump.

His victory was projected on Saturday after his garnered votes crossed the required 270 electoral votes mark following a dramatic win in Pennsylvania.

Ghana President Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and Kamala Harris, who is also now the Vice President-Elect of America.

In his post, he expressed his goodwill towards the duo and laid out some things he expects from the Biden administration.

Read Akufo-Addo’s full statement on Biden’s election below:

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Vice President Joe Biden, on his decisive victory in the elections of 3rd November 2020.

I also congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States. It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden’s tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans.

I am hopeful that over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and the people of the United States of America. God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country’s continued success.