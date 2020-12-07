The day which was announced as a holiday by the country’s president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has seen most Ghanaians cast their vote.

On social media, there is a problem, not your usual kind of problem.

The election in Ghana saw security personnel, officials of the Electoral Commission and the media engage in special voting ahead of Election Day due to their service on the day.

Ghanaians are calling on the Electoral Commission to allow Waakye sellers, Hausa Kooko sellers and Gob3 sellers to engage in subsequent special voting as their service is highly needed on Election Day.

Having roamed on the streets of Ghana with nowhere to buy food, some Ghanaians took to social media to voice their concerns.

Here are a few tweets below:

The December 7, 2020 election in Ghana will see the country elect a new president and Members of Parliament. President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party is keenly contested by former President Mahama who is on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.