He polled 18,528 votes in the constituency after the Monday, December 7 election to beat his closest contender, the NPP’s Lawrence Kwame Aziale who also garnered 6,843 votes.

The Buem constituency which used to be in the Volta region has now fallen within the Oti Region after the creation of six new regions.

Out of a total of 25,791 ballots cast, 314 were declared invalid, a number that exceeds the votes polled by Rev. Davids Kpuku Kwaku of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and the People’s National Convention (PNC)’s Darko-Boateng Adams put together.

The Buem constituency is an NDC-dominated seat and Kofi Adams defeated the incumbent, Daniel Kosi Ashaiman in the party’s August 2019 primaries to contest the December 7 2020 elections.

Following the death of then-Member of Parliament, Henry Kamal Ford in 2013, Adams attempted to replace him in parliament but was disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Before the election, he was upbeat about winning the constituency seat for the NDC.