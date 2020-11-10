In a statement by the opposition party, the former president will visit majority of the constituencies in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“His Excellency John Mahama, as part of this highly anticipated tour, is expected to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II. Whiles in the region, President Mahama would interact with Traditional and religious leaders, Chiefs and opinion leaders, Professional groups, Artisans, Party members and sympathizers among other interest groups", the statement said.

“Our Leader and Flagbearer, President Mahama would use the tour to tout his Superior track record in terms of monumental and life changing achievements in Asanteman and to explain the vision and policies of the next NDC government as contained in the widely accepted “People’s Manifesto” to the good people of Ashanti Region,” the Ashanti regional. branch of the party said.

The statement added: “Ghana’s next President, H.E. John Mahama is expected to make a triumphant entry into the Ashanti region at the Kumasi Airport on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and the Secretariat urges Constituency executives, Parliamentary Candidates, Branch Executives, Stakeholders, Party Members, Sympathizers and the general public to be at the Airport at 9 a.m prompt to give President Mahama a rousing welcome”.

John Mahama just completed a 4-day tour of the Eastern Region where he promised a number of projects should he win in December.

John Mahama

He promised the people of the Eastern Region that he will fix their roads if voted for in the December 7, 2020, general elections.

According to Mr. Mahama, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government has abandoned the majority of the road projects began by his administration.

Speaking to constituents of Suhum, John Mahama urged them to vote for the NDC, in order for his government to complete the projects in the region.

“It is sad to say that all the development projects we were working on — the roads, the hospitals, the schools– have all come to a standstill and I know that in God’s making, the NDC will be the one to come back to continue these projects. Things are not going on well in this country. Life is hard, people are suffering, people are hungry, the economy is going bad and the NPP has numbered us with the biggest bet in our history”, Mahama said.