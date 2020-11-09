He said the NDC had their chance and squandered it by ruling abysmally.

Mr. Hadzide also labeled the former President as a virus that must be vanquished in the general elections.

The Deputy Minister made these comments at the 10,000 Walk for Victory at Mpraeso on Saturday while addressing the mammoth crowd of enthusiastic party youth from across the Mpraeso constituency.

“This country has tried Mr Mahama before and he failed miserably. Mahama gave us Dumsor, cancelled allowances, gave us unemployment and run down the economy,” Mr Hadzide noted, adding that voting for Mahama was akin to asking a carpenter to make your dress. “carpenters can’t make dresses same way Mahama can’t govern”

“We are aware of the Coronavirus and we know that wearing a mask, social distancing and the other protocols can help as defeat COVID-19. But there is another virus; the NDC and John Mahama and we must defeat that virus by turning out in our numbers to vote number one; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary Candidates” Mr Hadzide said.

Mr. Mahama’s competence has also come under attack by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

According to Martin Amidu, Mahama’s response to his comment on him being ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus scandal is a clear indication of his lack of appreciation for issues of security and intelligence.

Amidu veered into the politics by averring that if Mahama does not understand why he had to put his investigations on hold then he deserves not to be voted as president of the country.

The Special Prosecutor defended his decision to put the probe of Mahama on ice.

“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period of 1982 to 7th January 2001 and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian,” Amidu detailed in his rebuttal.