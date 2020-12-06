According to Lt. Col. (Rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Director of Operations of the NDC’s 2020 Campaign, “the NDC will take all necessary lawful measures to protect its rights and the rights of its members”, adding: “We urge the EC to take cognisance of the apprehension and anxieties being expressed by certain members of the general public; the reports I’ve mentioned about the possible rigging of the election and to reassure the citizenry of its uprightness, preparedness and commitment to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections as we approach the polls tomorrow”.

Speaking to the media at a press conference on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Accra, Gbevlo-Lartey opined that the NDC and its leadership “insist that the will of the people must prevail at the end of the counting of the ballots”.

He added: “We are confident of our chances, we are not going to do anything that is unlawful but we expect same of the other side”.

The former military officer further added that the NDC will not accept anything other than a free and fair process.

“We, in the NDC, are ready to defend the 1992 Constitution and all its provisions on elections at the peril of our lives.

“This is an important election and nobody is going to steal this election”, he warned.

“If you win you win, if you lose, you lose and nobody is going to be allowed to do the unlawful during the process and like I’ve said, at the end of the day, the onus lies on the EC to ensure that these elections are credible and the NDC ill corporate with the EC, will cooperate with all state agencies to ensure that we run a credible, transparent election but we’ll not take anything else”, he added.