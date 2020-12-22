There was a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers staged at the vantage point of the EC when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

The NDC MPs led by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu dared the armed police officers to "shoot us" and kill us."

Speaking to the media during the march, Haruna Iddrisu said "In Techiman South civil society and the media have argued that the NDC should go to court; my response is going to court with what and for what? because we do not even have declared results. It is only in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government that a candidate will contest an election and results are declared in his absence, results are certified in his absence. And results even as so declared, give us a copy we are in denial for two weeks since the election."

He added: "We demanding justice when you say go to court I must have something to walk and I must have the results to work with to court, this is the greatest threat to the sustenance of our multiparty democracy. All we are asking for is respect for the electoral laws of Ghana."

Their action comes following numerous protests by supporters of the NDC in some parts of the country over the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Holding placards with various messages against the EC, the aggrieved NDC supporters chanted 'No Mahama, no peace'.

The supporters want the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to declare the results in favour of John Mahama because they claim the EC rigged the elections.

The NDC has been vehemently contesting the results of the December 7 general election which saw the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.

The results were declared without that from Techiman South, an area whose figures were under contention.

The Chairperson of the EC said the outstanding number of votes from the constituency will make no significant difference even if it’s added to that of the NPP’s closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC.

The NDC believes they won the Techiman South Constituency but the Returning Officer had declared the results in favour of the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development.