The Supreme Court was presided over by the Chief Kwasi Anin Yeboah and six other justices of the apex court.

The other justices were Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sulley Gbadegbe, Samuel Marfo Sau, Nene Amegatse, and Prof Ashie Kotey.

READ ALSO: New voters' register will never happen - Asiedu Nketia

The court gave the directive on Thursday, June 4, 2020, and the EC is expected to furnish the judges with the explanation by Monday, June 8, 2020.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed the suit by challenging the upcoming compilation of new voters register by the EC.