Election 2024: Disagreements should be resolved in court — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

The New Patriotic Party’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has advocated for using the judicial system to resolve disputes in the upcoming general elections, emphasizing Ghana’s role as a peaceful oasis in West Africa.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that, despite political differences, Ghana’s tradition of settling election disputes in court will ensure a peaceful outcome in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana's remarkable status as the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful in Africa, emphasising that such a reputation should not be taken lightly.

He stated that 2024 is slated to be a pivotal year for general elections in Ghana, stressing that amidst the turmoil witnessed in neighbouring countries, Ghana stands as an oasis of peace.

"I don't think it just happened by coincidence; I believe God has His hand on Ghana, and we should continue to pray to maintain peace and stability in Ghana," he said.

Speaking at Action Chapel International, Dr. Bawumia underscored that while political actors may harbour differences, the 2024 general elections should not result in any form of instability.

"In Ghana, when we have difficulties and disagreements over elections, we go to court and settle the matter in court.

"We will settle it that way, and we will go back and leave peacefully, and this is how I expect the 2024 elections to go," he said.

Emmanuel Tornyi

