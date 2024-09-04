Election 2024: Dr. Hassan Ayariga picks Rev. Samuel Mensah as his running mate

The presidential aspirant made this revelation at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 4.

Rev. Mensah is also the Head Pastor and Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel in Ghana.

Dr Ayariga insists that his running mate's religious portfolio shows he is "a man of God, so no corruption."

Hassan Ayariga criticises the EC for expensive filing fees

Ahead of the elections, Dr. Ayariga has accused the Electoral Commission of charging exorbitant for filing.

He argues that this amount is too high, especially given Ghana's current economic difficulties.

“What I am saying is that the economy is hard in Ghana nowadays, and it is not easy to come by GH₵10,000, not to talk of GH₵100,000. In the last election, when the EC declared that all Presidential candidates should pay GH₵100,000, I was strongly against it and I said that the economy of Ghana is so bad and that the salary of a Ghanaian citizen is less than GH₵10,000.

That of a minister of state is less than GH₵15,000. So when you say ministers of state or candidates of any political party should pay GH₵100,000, it is outrageous because the economy of Ghana is tough now. How much is a Ghanaian earning compared to what the EC is asking for? What EC is trying to tell us is that Ghana is for the highest bidder.

They are selling our electoral process to the highest bidder and they are telling us that they are looking for people with more money than more brains, more money than leadership, more money than competence. A high public earner like a minister of state takes home GH₵15,000.