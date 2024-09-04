ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Election 2024: Dr. Hassan Ayariga picks Rev. Samuel Mensah as his running mate

Evans Annang

Flagbearer of the All-People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has announced Rev. Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah as his running mate.

Dr Ayariga and his running mate
Dr Ayariga and his running mate

Dr. Ayariga believes this will be the right partnership to secure victory for the party in the December 7 election.

Recommended articles

The presidential aspirant made this revelation at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 4.

Rev. Mensah is also the Head Pastor and Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ayariga insists that his running mate's religious portfolio shows he is "a man of God, so no corruption."

Ahead of the elections, Dr. Ayariga has accused the Electoral Commission of charging exorbitant for filing.

He argues that this amount is too high, especially given Ghana's current economic difficulties.

“What I am saying is that the economy is hard in Ghana nowadays, and it is not easy to come by GH₵10,000, not to talk of GH₵100,000. In the last election, when the EC declared that all Presidential candidates should pay GH₵100,000, I was strongly against it and I said that the economy of Ghana is so bad and that the salary of a Ghanaian citizen is less than GH₵10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hassan Ayariga
Hassan Ayariga Pulse Ghana

That of a minister of state is less than GH₵15,000. So when you say ministers of state or candidates of any political party should pay GH₵100,000, it is outrageous because the economy of Ghana is tough now. How much is a Ghanaian earning compared to what the EC is asking for? What EC is trying to tell us is that Ghana is for the highest bidder.

They are selling our electoral process to the highest bidder and they are telling us that they are looking for people with more money than more brains, more money than leadership, more money than competence. A high public earner like a minister of state takes home GH₵15,000.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission indicated that male presidential candidates will be required to pay a nomination fee of GH₵100,000, while female candidates and persons with disabilities will pay GH₵75,000.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Mahama is afraid of debating me because of his bad records – Bawumia

Adding arrogant NAPO to bad candidate Bawumia crashes NPP's campaign - Buabeng Asamoah

If you mistakenly vote for Mahama, he’ll cancel Free SHS – NAPO to Ghanaians

Haruna Iddrisu

You can't upgrade hardship - Haruna Iddrisu tells Bawummia why Ghana needs a reset

NDC lists serious issues discovered in the 2024 Voter Register

NDC lists serious issues discovered in the 2024 Voter Register